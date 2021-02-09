ADVERTISEMENT

After spending a week in captivity, the three Chinese expatriates kidnapped on a mining site in Ifewara area, Ife East local government of Osun State, have regained their freedom.

The three expatriates were taken away from a mining site in the community on February 1 after their police escort was killed.

It was said that the Chinese miners had a disagreement with some labourers before the abduction.

This newspaper also gathered that the kidnappers reached out to the relatives of victims, demanding N500 million as ransom.

PREMIUM TIMES could not, however, tell as of the time of this report if the ransom was paid or how the expatriates regained freedom.

But the police said no ransom was paid to the kidnappers.

Speaking to the News Agency of Nigeria, Yemisi Opalola, the police spokesperson in Osun, said the miners were released on Sunday.

Ms Opalola, a superintendent of police, said the kidnappers set the Chinese free when they realised that the police were closing in on them.

She said no arrest had been made in connection with the incident.