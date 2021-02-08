ADVERTISEMENT

Following the cult clashes at Alakuko, Dalemo and Kola areas of Lagos State, the police said they had arrested 19 suspects and restored normalcy to the areas.

The crisis, which started on Sunday, has made many residents remain indoors seeking safety.

Although police officers were drafted to the neighbourhood to contain the crisis, the number of casualties from the incident is yet to be ascertained.

In a statement by Muyiwa Adejobi, the Lagos police spokesperson on Monday, the arrested suspects will be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Yaba, for investigation.

Mr Adejobi said the command had deployed additional police personnel, including Police Mobile Force, to curtail the hoodlums and restore normalcy to the affected communities.

The statement quoted Hakeem Odumosu, the commissioner of police in the state, as saying that the “intelligence at the command’s disposal revealed that the hoodlums came from Otta axis of Ogun State to lay siege on the affected border communities on cult-related crises and the command has been repelling them.”

“Items recovered from them included dangerous weapons, assorted charms and weeds suspected to be Indian hemp, ” the police said.

Police meet over insecurity

Following unrest and cult clashes being recorded in several parts of Lagos State, Mr Odumosu had an emergency meeting with Area Commanders and Police Mobile Force Commanders in Lagos.

According to the police spokesperson, “the meeting centred on the general security and public safety of Lagos State as the command has recorded some acts of lawlessness in some areas of the state.”

Mr Adejobi said during the meeting, the Commissioner of Police, Mr Odumosu, renewed his commitment to suppressing any act of lawlessness and hooliganism across the length and breadth of the state.

Mr Odumosu called on community leaders in Alakuko, Dalemo and Kola areas to support the police in combating the crises and getting rid of the bad boys and their antics in their respective areas and in the state at large.

He assured that the command is working with the Ogun State Police Command to reduce the activities of the hoodlums and cultists in the border areas and towns across the state to the barest level.

The police chief also warned motorcycle operators, commercial drivers and Lagosians to respect the laws of the state and desist from attacking police personnel and other security operatives who are enforcing the Lagos State Traffic Regulations and COVID-19 safety protocols.