An Igando Customary Court in Lagos State on Monday dissolved a 15-year old marriage between Shehu Isah and his wife, Amina, on grounds of misunderstanding and beating.

Delivering judgment, the court President, Adeniyi Koledoye, said that it was obvious from available testimony and Mr Isah’s failure to appear in court that the marriage had hit the rocks.

“Throughout the duration of this case, the respondent did not honour court processes; therefore, the court has no other choice than to dissolve the marriage.

“The court hereby pronounces the marriage between Mrs Aminat Isah and Mr Shehu Isah dissolved today.

“Both of you henceforth cease to be husband and wife.

“Each of you should go on his or her separate ways unmolested; the court wishes both of you well in your future endeavours,” Mr Koledoye said.

He gave the custody of the two children to Amina and ordered Mr Isah to be responsible for their education and general welfare.

Earlier, the petitioner, Amina, had told the court to end her 15-year-old marriage claiming that the abuse she received from her husband was threatening her life.

“Save me from the cruel hands of my husband. I have suffered so much in silence.

“Anytime we have a misunderstanding, he will beat me, I live every minute of my life in fear.

“I have not been at peace in my marriage; my husband gets angry at the slightest provocation.

“Whenever he wants sex and I tell him I am indisposed, he will beat me.

“If he is not in the mood to beat me, he will allow me to sleep and later come to attack me by emptying a bucket of water on me. I can no longer endure it,” she told the court.

According to her, Mr Isah smokes heavily in the presence of their children.

The mother of two said that her husband did not care for her.

“My husband starves me of food, he locks foodstuffs in our cupboard and goes away with the key.

“I introduced my husband, who is an aluminium fabricator, to my employer; he was given a contract, he collected money but refused to do the job.

“When the company started embarrassing me, I was forced to pay back the money.

“Some people also came to our house to fight with him, claiming he collected money from them but failed to do their jobs.

“I also returned their money to save myself from further embarrassment,” she submitted.

She begged the court to divorce the union that she was no longer in love with her husband.

