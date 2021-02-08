ADVERTISEMENT

The Police in Osun have appealed to residents of Erin-Osun and Ilobu communities in Irepodun and Orolu local councils to embrace peace while the state government finds a solution to their conflict.

The state Commissioner of Police, Olawale Olokode, gave the advice on Monday in Osogbo following a 24-hour curfew imposed by the state government on the communities, according to a report by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

Mr Olokode, in a statement, enjoined the indigenes of the communities to comply with the curfew order put in place by the state government.

He warned that anyone found violating the curfew would be arrested and made to face the full wrath of the law.

The state governor, Gboyega Oyetola, also ordered the immediate deployment of armed policemen with support from the army to restore law and order in the troubled areas.

At least two people reportedly sustained gunshot injuries in the latest clash between the two communities on Saturday.

For years, Erin-Osun and Ilobu communities have been at loggerheads over a boundary dispute. Saturday’s clash was said to be a result of demarcation by the officials of the Nigeria Population Commission (NPC).

PREMIUM TIMES learnt that while many sustained various degrees of injuries, two persons identified as Azeez Adamu and Abdullahi Tairu were shot on their legs.

Sources said residents of Erin Osun disagreed after the NPC officials in their demarcation ceded an area known as Ayedaade to Ilobu.

“The disagreement was basically because the NPC in their demarcation said Ayedaade belongs to Ilobu and that was not accepted by Erin Osun indigenes. It started with protest before it degenerated into a clash. Although nobody was killed but many were injured. At least two people sustained gun injuries”, Kazeem Alli, a witness, said.

This newspaper gathered that Messrs Adamu and Tairu have been taken to an undisclosed hospital for treatment.

Although state police command spokesperson, Yemisi Opalola, did not respond to our correspondent calls and text messages on the matter.

She, however, told Punch Newspaper that “The disagreement was because Erin Osun people claimed that part of their town at Ayedaade was being ceded to Ilobu during the Enumeration Area Demarcation.

“When police moved to the area, we met groups of people carrying arms and shooting at each other. One Adamu Azeez and Abdullahi Tairu both from Ilobu were shot in the leg. They were rushed to a hospital for treatment. Police have moved to the area to ensure peace.”