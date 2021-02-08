ADVERTISEMENT

Suspected herdsmen have killed a farmer identified as Dele Olowoniyi, on his farm on Sunday.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that Mr Olowoniyi was killed in a farm settlement located at Oha village, Imeko, in Imeko-Afon Local Government Area of Ogun State.

Sources told this newspaper that the deceased was found dead with machete cuts in his neck and other parts of his body following the invasion of the village by some herdsmen.

“The herdsmen attacked one of our brothers in Imeko village with cutlass around 1:00 a.m. on Sunday. They also came with gun shooting indiscriminately into the air to scare people away,” a source said.

Also, a relative of the victim, who does not want to be named for fear of reprisal attacks, said after her uncle was killed, “the herdsmen left Oha village and proceeded to Iwoye Ketu in the same area where they carried out similar attack but we heard nobody was killed.”

The Ogun State Police Command spokesperson, Abimbola Oyeyemi, confirmed the killing but said he was unsure whether it was carried out by herdsmen.

“The police was informed about an incident that a house in a farm settlement was attacked and the man who lived in the place was attacked,” Mr Oyeyemi told PREMIUM TIMES on Monday morning.

“We cannot point at his killers at the moment whether they are Fulani herdsmen or not. We are still investigating.”

He said the family did not allow the police to keep the body for an autopsy.