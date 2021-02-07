ADVERTISEMENT

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has called on citizens not to blame only politicians for the latter’s inability to deliver their mandates to Nigerians.

He said all Nigerians, not just politicians, need prayer to discharge their responsibilities with fear of God.

Mr Makinde said this during the 70th birthday thanksgiving of former governor of Osun State, Olagunsoye Oyinlola.

The ceremony took place at the Oba Samuel Oyinlola Memorial Anglican Church, Okuku in Osun state on Saturday.

For him, politicians are insignificant not to make things work and all their actions and inactions are products of what they learnt from the society.

“I picked one or two things from the sermon of the Bishop. He said governance should not be about APC or PDP. He tasked the citizens to pray for politicians to rule with the fear of God. But I want to say that politicians represent a small fraction of the population of our society”, he was quoted by Vanguard.

“I recognise the fact that once you attain power, you exact influence of the society. We, the politicians are not from abroad, we are from society. Politicians are a reflection of our society.

“The prayer we need is that as humans and Nigerians, God should continually guide us to do the right thing. There is no governor or any political office holders that can be successful without the civil servants, so if you are praying for the political leaders, please pray for civil servants”.

Mr Makinde’s statement comes at a time when leadership failure is, again, on the front burner in Nigeria with many citizens criticising authorities from the federal level to the local government level.

The current administration in Nigeria has been bedevilled with corruption, insecurity and poor economy.

In fact, President Muhammadu Buhari in his new year message confirmed that corruption and insecurity in Nigeria have badly affected the economic growth of the nation.