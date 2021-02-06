ADVERTISEMENT

The Judicial Panel of Inquiry set up by the Lagos State government to investigate the October 2020 Lekki shooting incident has approved the reopening of the Lekki Tollgate.

The nine-man panel returned the control of the tollgate to the Lekki Concession Company, the operators, on Saturday.

The company, through its counsel, had been praying the panel to allow it to take over the plaza for repair and insurance claims since December 2020.

But the panel said the toll plaza could not be handed over as a forensic expert has been paid by the Lagos state government to examine the toll gate with respect of the October 20 shooting incident.

The prayer of the LCC was answered on Thursday when the panel gave the company access to reopen the toll gate.

The report of the forensic examination, which was meant to be ready on Tuesday, is yet to be disclosed by the panel.

