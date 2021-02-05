ADVERTISEMENT

The governor of Osun State, Gboyega Oyetola, on Friday, instructed all political office holders at the Local Government Councils to vacate their respective offices, following the expiration of their tenure.

Mr Oyetola, who made the directive via a statement signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Wole Oyebamiji, also instructed the officials to hand over the administration of their concerned councils to the most Senior Local Government personnel.

PREMIUM TIMES recalls that the officials, whose tenures lapsed on Friday, were sworn in by former governor, Rauf Aregbesola, on Wednesday, February 7, 2018.

“The Executive Governor of the State of Osun, Mr Gboyega Oyetola has directed all political office holders at the Local Government Council to vacate their respective offices and hand over the Administration of their concerned Councils to the most Senior Local Government Personnel.

“This is in pursuant to the expiration of the tenure of all political Office holders in all the Local Government, Area Development Councils and Administrative offices in Osun on Friday, 5th February 2021.

“Governor Oyetola appreciates their individual contributions to the development of the state and wishes them well in their future engagement. I thank you,” the statement read.

Last week, some youth within the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) alleged that Mr Oyetola is working on imposing caretaker chairmen on them but the governor denied the allegations through his spokesperson, Ismail Omipidan.