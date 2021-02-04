ADVERTISEMENT

A federal court in Lagos on Wednesday held that the Lagos State government has the power to restrict the use of motorcycles and tricycles on major roads within the state.

Mohammed Liman, who delivered the judgment, said that the restriction was not an infringement on fundamental human rights.

The Lagos State government last year announced the restriction of motorcycles and tricycles as means of transportation within six local government areas and nine local council development areas in the state.

In response, Olukoya Ogungbeje, a lawyer, filed a suit claiming a fundamental human rights violation.

The judge, in his decision, noted that the court has the jurisdiction to hear the case on the premise that both the Federal High Court and State High Court exercise concurrent jurisdiction over fundamental human right cases.

The judge said the applicant, who admitted being a car owner and not a motorcycle or tricycle rider cannot complain of his right in any form being infringed upon.

He dismissed the originating summons of the applicant for lacking merit.

The judge also said the applicant “failed to place material facts to support his deposition as well as provide evidence for the alleged death of a person at Iyana Ipaja”.

“The restriction of motorcycles, tricycles within six local government area and nine local council development areas in the state is not an infringement of fundamental human rights,” Mr Liman ruled.