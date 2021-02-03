ADVERTISEMENT

The Lagos State Sexual Offences Court, Ikeja, has convicted and sentenced Nura Asumoge to 25 years in prison for raping a 13-year-old girl.

The Lagos State government gave the update on Wednesday via its official Twitter handle.

Delivering the judgement on January 28, Abiola Soladoye, a judge at the Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence court ruled that the convict be jailed for 25 years.

The judge also ordered that the name of the convicted person be entered into the Sexual Offenders Register of Lagos State.

Mr Asumoge was arraigned on a one-count charge bordering on sexual offence in 2018 and he pleaded guilty to the charge.

According to the prosecuting counsel, Arinola Momoh-Ayonkanmbi, of the State Ministry Justice, Mr Asumoge raped the teenager on April 3, 2018.

She said Mr Asumoge “confessed to having sent the unsuspecting underaged victim on an errand on 3rd April 2018, and on her return the defendant forcefully had sexual intercourse with the victim, threatening her to refrain from informing anyone afterwards.”

Mrs Momoh-Ayokanmbi prayed the court to sentence the defendant accordingly having pleaded guilty to the charge.

The prosecutor added that “evidence presented before the Court by the prosecution also supported the allegation levelled against the defendant.”

The judge found the defendant guilty as his act contravened section 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State (2015) and is punishable under the law.

ALSO READ: Jigawa court sentences rapist to life imprisonment

She also acknowledged that the guilty plea of the defendant and evidence by the prosecutor are credible for conviction of the defendant.

The judge accordingly sentenced Mr Asumoge to 25 years imprisonment under section 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State (2015) and filed that the convict’s name be entered into the Sexual Offenders Register in Lagos.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported how an alumnus of the University of Lagos, John Otema, was sentenced to 50 years imprisonment by Mrs Soladoye in August 2020, for raping a 19-year-old student of the institution.

In another instance, the judge sentenced a 28-year-old stylist, Tayo Bakare, to 20 years imprisonment ”for luring, kidnapping and raping a student”.