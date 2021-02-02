ADVERTISEMENT

The China Civil Engineering Construction Company (CCECC) has said that it has linked the Lagos-Ibadan rail tracks to the ever busy Apapa port in Lagos.

In a tweet on Monday, CCECC said that the connection was done on January 25.

The company, which has been handling the Lagos-Ibadan rail project said it connected the rail tracks to the port with the “successful pouring of the last 25-meter monolithic track bed superstructure of Apapa Port Break Bulk Line.”

The Apapa port handles the most number of inward cargoes in Nigeria, accounting for about 39 per cent of total inward cargoes.

It is followed by Tin Can Island and Delta ports accounting for 31 per cent and 11 per cent respectively. Calabar port accounts for 4.29 per cent.

Over the years, many Nigerians have called for the need to upgrade infrastructure that would ease traffic at the port.

On Monday, the CCECC emphasised the importance of the connection to operations at the port.

“The Apapa Port Spur Line of Lagos-Ibadan Railway starts from the Mobolaji Johnson Station, Ebute Metta and extends southward to Apapa Port, with a total length of 8.72km,” it said.

“As a crucial channel linking the main line of the Lagos-Ibadan Railway to the port, it has become an important transportation passage for the import and export of goods and now serves as a significant guarantee with regards to the comprehensive operational efficiency of the Railway.

“The Apapa Port Spur Line, passing through the old town of Lagos, was an extremely tough nut to crack because of its dense underground pipelines, high underground water level, complex geological conditions and numerous ground constructions. The project department made full preparations at the very beginning.”

The CCECC added that through nearly three years of unremitting efforts, the project is now progressing “smoothly”.

“CCECC worked around the clock, whilst ensuring pandemic prevention and control, and finally completed construction of 2 culverts, 9 groups of switch laying, 2.2km of ballasted track laying, and pouring of the 793m monolithic track bed within one month, demonstrating the ‘CCECC Speed’ and the responsibility of CCECC constructors,” it added.