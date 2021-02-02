ADVERTISEMENT

A former governor of Ekiti State, Segun Oni, has declared his intention to run for the governorship position in the state’s 2022 elections.

Mr Oni, who was governor between May 29, 2007, and October 15, 2010, on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), while opening his campaign office in Ado-Ekiti on Monday, said that even federal power cannot stop him from becoming governor.

He christened the campaign office “PDP Family Edifice”.

Speaking on his intention, he said “Except the parameters change, I am interested in the governorship. Though only God knows tomorrow, but as of now, yes, I am contesting and we are projecting that God will sanction it.”

He assured that he would work with major leaders of the opposition party to ensure that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is dislodged.

“No single action can cement any crack in a political party, but when the processes are coming from different ways, then you see the crack filled up.

“I have been in politics for long and I understand the importance of unity. Let all leaders play their roles. Politics is a team game. If you look at the mood in town now, the people have changed their minds going by what the people are saying in town, saying they would not vote for APC in the next election.

“Ekiti PDP is not afraid of incumbency power and the federal might. No government is undefeatable. President Donald Trump wanted to conquer America. He introduced Mafian styles, thinking that he could not be defeated. Where is he today? He is in Florida in retirement. That is the power of the people.

“Politicians should be able to subject themselves to the will of the people so that we won’t destroy the system. You can see that if our democracy had continued growing from 1966, Nigeria would be better than where we are today.

“All of us must be subject to the will of the masses. No one should think he could perpetuate himself in power. In the Ekiti governorship, I won’t advise anybody to do anything funny, that won’t be in the best interest of anyone,” he said.

Mr Oni’s first tenure as governor was brought to an abrupt end in 2010 following an appeal court judgement delivered by Ayo Salami.

The judgement brought in Kayode Fayemi, the candidate of the Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN) at the time.

Mr Oni left the PDP to APC in 2014 and he supported Mr Fayemi’s second term ambition. During his stay at APC, he served as the Deputy National Chair (South) of the party.

He later fell out with Mr Fayemi, which forced him to return to the PDP last year, with claims that he was being maltreated by the APC.