ADVERTISEMENT

The governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, has finally visited the Ibarapa area of the state over the incessant killings and kidnappings of some farmers and residents by suspected herdsmen.

Mr Makinde took to Twitter to announce his visit to the area on Sunday.

“As promised, we were in Igbo-Ora, Ibarapa zone, this evening. As part of our community outreach, we met with stakeholders, including residents and security agencies, to ensure that issues are resolved through continuous dialogue and more effective community policing.”

As promised, we were in Igbo-Ora, Ibarapa zone, this evening. As part of our community outreach, we met with stakeholders, including residents and security agencies, to ensure that issues are resolved through continuous dialogue and more effective community policing. pic.twitter.com/9BP7vWNz5d — Seyi Makinde (@seyiamakinde) January 31, 2021

He visited the troubled community alongside the state commissioner of police, Ngozi Onadeko, as they both held overnight meetings with selected individuals and groups, local government chairpersons, and political office holders from the zone.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that Ibarapa area of the state has been in the news lately for issues surrounding insecurity and the recent seven-day ultimatum issued on Fulani herdsmen by Sunday Adeyemo, also known as Sunday Igboho.

Speaking on Sunday at Igbo ora, Mr Makinde said he feels the pain of Ibarapa residents.

The governor was quoted by his Chief Press Secretary, Taiwo Adisa, in a statement to have said that a peace and security committee would put in place to check the crisis in the area.

“The take-home from the interaction for me is that it is a collective problem and I can see the commitment from everybody to find a solution to this.

“And, at least, I am quite glad that some of the initiatives that the government is trying to put in place, to stem insecurity, are coming to fruition.

“We will ensure that our identity management programme takes off as quickly as possible. We will also ensure the setting up of peace and security committee that is all-encompassing in the councils.”

He appealed to local government leaders to also call the attention of the state government to issues happening in their localities.

“I feel their pain because I have had a very close interaction with Dr Fatai Aborode in the past. I commiserate with his family and many others who have lost loved ones to this situation. I feel the pain and I believe that with everybody coming together, we will be able to tackle the problem.

“Also, political office holders need to know that when they see something, they have to say something. Quite frankly, the governors are at the mercy of federal security agencies to implement certain laws.

“That was why we asked for State Police. In the first instance, it is a constitutional issue and, in the absence of having that, governors in the South West came together and formed Amotekun as a stop-gap.

“Problems don’t go away completely. But you have to keep working at it; keep pushing to get to where you really want to be and that is what we will keep doing.

“But the law is there, though the implementation has not been smooth, we will keep working at it.”