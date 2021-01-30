ADVERTISEMENT

The police in Oyo State say they have recovered a gun and some dangerous weapons from hoodlums terrorising Ibadan, the state capital.

In a statement by its spokesperson, Olugbenga Fadeyi, the police said the recovery was made on Friday after the hoodlums looted some shops and houses Odo-Osun/Ita bale/Aderogba areas of Ibadan.

Mr Fadeyi also denied the report by some online newspapers that over 200 houses were burnt by hoodlums overnight.

“The true position of this is that no such incident happened and no such magnitude of houses and cars were burnt at Odo-Osun/Ita bale/Aderogba areas of Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

“What really happened was that hoodlums from these areas came out in the early hours of 29/01/2021, in their usual manner, with dangerous weapons to loot shops and set up bonfires. A house and about two shops were looted. But the swift response of police patrol teams doused tension and the hoodlums were dislodged.”

“Routine patrols were intensified to forestall further attacks and lootings. Sequel to this, at about 2015 hrs, the hoodlums from Aderogba area came out again and attempted to vandalize and loot shops at Beyerunka/Ogbori Efon areas.

“Police patrol teams and those of Amotekun were drafted to the area. During a hot chase by the teams, a cut-to-size dane gun was recovered from one of the hoodlums while bonfires set up were put out.”

“The hoodlums thereafter fled the scene. Constant routine patrols have been intensified in those areas and normalcy has been restored. The Police are on the trail of these hoodlums to get them arrested and carry out prosecution accordingly,” the police statement read.