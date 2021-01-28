ADVERTISEMENT

Seven lawmakers from the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) in Ogun State on Thursday defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) during a plenary at the assembly complex in Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta.

The Speaker of the assembly, Olakunle Oluomo, read the letters of the lawmakers, explaining why they took the decision to defect.

The lawmakers said they defected “after due consultation with their leaders and constituents”.

The lawmakers include: Modupe Mujota representing Abeokuta North State Constituency; Musefiu Lamidi from Ado-Odo/Ota II; Amosun Yusuf from Ewekoro State Constituency; Ajayi Bolanle and Ganiyu Oyedeji from Egbado South and Ifo II State Constituencies respectively; as well as Ajibola Sikiratu and Ademola Adeniran of Ipokia/Idiroko and Sagamu II.

The Speaker expressed joy at the defection. He said the development “showed that things are getting better in the state under the present administration”. He urged other opposition members to emulate them.

The defection brings the number of APC lawmakers in the assembly to 22.

Three other lawmakers belong to the African Democratic Congress (ADC) while one is from the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Meanwhile, the new APC lawmakers thanked their leaders and constituents for the opportunity to serve, assuring that “they would continue to give quality representation for the benefits of their constituents”.

They said the assembly will record more successes and be united for the overall benefit of the residents and electorate who voted for them.