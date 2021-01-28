ADVERTISEMENT

The police in Lagos said they have arrested two suspected armed robbers at a shrine in Lagos, while they were trying to “appease the god of iron, Ogun.”

Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the police spokesperson, said this in a statement on Thursday.

He said the suspects were arrested on January 22, by police officers attached to Ejigbo Division, after they received a “tip-off” from the “Abore” (Chief Priest) they were consulting.

The police said the suspects consulted one Lawrence Adeniji, (OPC Abore) at his shrine to appease the god of Iron, Ogun, but when the priest observed that the men were armed, he alerted the police.

“At the shrine, the Abore and some members of the community quickly informed the Divisional Police Officer, Ejigbo Division, of the antics and suspicious moves of the suspects for being in possession of locally-made pistols, live cartridges and ammunition to appease the god of Iron, Ogun, which is strange to their usual practice in the shrine, ” the statement partly reads.

The suspects arrested are Opeyemi Adegboyega, 28, and Dernard Ahor, 35.

“Items recovered from them included two (2) locally-made pistols, six (6) live cartridges, one hand chain, one ring, two (2) iPhones, one Nokia phone, one Tecno phone and assorted charms.

“The suspects and their exhibits have been moved to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti, Yaba for proper investigation on the order of the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu,” Mr Adejobi said.

In another operation, the spokesperson said officers attached to Owutu Division in Ikorodu, arrested two suspected cultists on January 24.

The suspects were arrested at Damis Palace Hotel Igboolomu area, Ikorodu.

“The police had been informed of the gathering of some suspected cultists, planning to foment troubles in the area, when the police operatives, in conjuction with some Vigilante men, raced to the hotel and picked up the suspects while others escaped.

“The suspected cultists are Lucky Ibaye, m, 23, and Kazeem Sherif, m, 34. Two (2) locally-made pistols and assorted charms were recovered from them.

The suspects have been transferred to State CID Panti for investigation and possible prosecution,” the police said.

Hakeem Odumosu, the Commissioner of Police, acknowledged the efforts of the members of the community in calling the attention of the police to suspicious acts of suspects.

The police boss urged the general public to embrace the principles of community policing and support the police in providing adequate security for all and sundry in Lagos State.