ADVERTISEMENT

An Ado-Ekiti Chief Magistrates’ Court, on Thursday, ordered that a 29-year-old commercial motorcycle rider, Olaleye Jimoh, who allegedly raped a 50-year-old woman, be remanded in a correctional centre, pending legal advice.

The police charged Mr Jimoh with rape.

Chief Magistrate Adefumike Anoma, who did not take the plea of the accused, ordered the police to return the case file to the office of the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) in Ekiti for legal advice.

Ms Anoma adjourned the case until March 4 for mention.

Earlier, the prosecution counsel, Oriyomi Akinwale, told the court that Mr Jimoh committed the offence on January, 22 in Odo-Owa Ekiti in Ikole-Ekiti Local Government Area in Ekiti.

Mr Akinwale alleged that Mr Jimoh raped the victim on her way to her farm.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of Section 358 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ekiti State, 2012.

(NAN)