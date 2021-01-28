ADVERTISEMENT

The Ekiti State government is ready to partner with the International Visitor Leadership Programme (IVLP) Alumni Association in improving the quality of lives of Nigerians by impacting positive change in young students through its mentoring programmes.

The Governor of the state, Kayode Fayemi, said this in Ado-Ekiti during a courtesy visit by the leadership of the association on January 18.

The IVLPAA (IVLP Alumni Association) is an association aimed at fostering mutual understanding between the United States and other nations through short-term visit to the U.S.

The governor commended the association for upholding the values of the IVLP programme, through its activities which comprise of a mentoring programme for senior secondary school students of government schools. The students are equipped with leadership skills, exposed to proper decision making process, and motivated to strive for excellence both personally and academically.

Other programmes by the association targeted at young people include Waste to Wealth, Teachers’ Training, Online Food and Grocery Training, Drug Abuse and Crime Workshop.

Mr Fayemi said Ekiti State is open for such initiatives.

“The philosophy on which IVLP is built makes it easy for the state government to collaborate with the association in instilling values that will shape the future into the young ones,” Mr Fayemi said.

The governor added that the IVLPAA’s mentorship programmes can also help the state’s chapter of Fashion Designers Association in promoting its clothing products to the world, and also to introduce young and middle-aged people into the Online Food and Grocery sector.

He directed relevant agencies of the state government to liaise with the IVLPAA in areas of partnership to enable the Ekiti people benefit from the wealth of experience of members of the association.

Speaking earlier, the President of the IVLPAA, Adetoun Tade, said the visit was to felicitate with Governor Fayemi as one of its members and to commend him for what he was doing as governor and Chairman of the Nigerian Governors Forum.

Mrs Tade added that the visit was also to extend the activities of the association to Ekiti State to enable more people benefit from the experiences, knowledge and skills of its members.