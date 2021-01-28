ADVERTISEMENT

The Court of Appeal in Ado-Ekiti has dismissed the suit challenging the outcome the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) congress conducted across the 177 wards of Ekiti State in 2020.

A former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, is believed to be favoured by the outcome of the congresses conducted by the Haruna Manu-led congress panel.

The suit has been largely seen as a proxy political battle between Mr Fayose and Biodun Olujimi, who is a serving senator and political rival of the former governor within the PDP in Ekiti State.

The Nation reports that the lead judgment of the Court of Appeal delivered by T.N Orji-Abadua, on Wednesday, dismissed the appeal filed by a group backed by Ms Olujimi, challenging the validity of the congresses.

The appeal specifically challenged the earlier July 2020 judgement of the Federal High Court which had earlier dismissed the appellants’ suit.

The lower court had upheld the preliminary objection raised concerning the validity of the case.

The court had also awarded N200, 000 cost against the plaintiff and their lawyer to be paid to the PDP, the 4th and 5th defendants on or before of September 1, 2020.

Dissatisfied with the lower court’s judgment, the Olujimi group had appealed against it, urging the appellate court to set the decision aside.

But delivering judgment on Wednesday, the Appeal Court upheld the decision of the trial court ruling that the case was not justiciable on the grounds that it was about an internal affair of the party.

Reactions

Mr Fayose, through his spokesperson, Lere Olayinka, said there was no victor, no vanquished, adding that there were ongoing moves to reconcile the warring groups within the party.

He said, “To all PDP members, please see this a victory for all. No victor, no vanquished. We are in deep talks to reconcile all. We should refrain from provocative languages.”

But, Ms Olujimi through her media aide, Sanya Atofarati said “we would only take it as judgement of man which does not represent that of Almighty God.”

“However our lawyers are reviewing the judgement and at appropriate time we will take a position on the matter,” the statement added.