The police in Ekiti State on Wednesday said there was no influx of herdsmen into forests in the state from Ondo State forest reserves as being reported in some sections of the media.

The command said this in a statement signed in Ado-Ekiti by Sunday Abutu, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), on behalf of the state Commissioner of Police (CP), Tunde Mobayo.

The statement said the police had neither sighted nor received any report of herders migrating or relocating into any part of the state or its forests.

It, therefore, called on the residents to disregard the report as fake and fictitious.

According to the statement, the story was just a mere imagination of the source.

It cautioned journalists against fake and unverified publications capable of causing apprehension in the state, saying such would no longer be tolerated

The statement also implored members of the public to always verify the source and authenticity of every piece of information they receive via social media.

Maize farmers in Ekiti State on Thursday lamented the destruction of their crops in the state’s forest reserve by herdsmen. It is unclear if the herdsmen were from the state or neighbouring states.

The police, while assuring the people of Ekiti of adequate protection of lives and property, urged them to remain calm and vigilant.

It requested the people to report any strange and suspicious persons found in their environs to the nearest police station or call 0806-233-5577 for prompt action.

(NAN)