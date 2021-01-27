ADVERTISEMENT

The 32 Artillery Brigade, Owena Cantonment, Akure, now has a new Brigadier Commander, Raymond Utsaha, who replaced Zakar Abubakar.

Mr Abubakar, a brigadier-general has been posted to the Nigerian Army school of Artillery, Kaduna, as the Deputy Commandant of the school.

Speaking during the handing and taking over ceremony on Wednesday in Akure, Mr Abubakar expressed gratitude to God for a successful tenure in the state.

He said that though there were challenging times, his stay there was interesting, rewarding and fulfilling.

He thanked the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) for finding him worthy to serve as commander, 32 Artillery Brigade.

He also thanked the men and officers of the command for their cooperation, support, commitment and high sense of discipline which made his tenure a success.

The outgoing commander enjoined the troops to extend the same cooperation to his successor.

Mr Abubakar further reminded the troops of the crucial role of the brigade which demands absolute loyalty, sacrifice and dedication to service.

Responding, the incoming commander, Mr Utsaha, also a brigadier-general affirmed his commitment to building on the successes of 32 Artillery Brigade and its areas of responsibility for safety.

“I will work in collaboration with other security agencies to ensure that Ondo and Ekiti States are more secured and peaceful,” he said.

The highlight of the event was the presentation of the command flag to the incoming commander.

Present at the event were the incoming 32 Artillery Brigade Garrison Commander, Ifeanyi, Chief of Staff, Commanding Officers 323 Artillery Regiment, officers and soldiers of the Brigade. (NAN)