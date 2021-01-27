ADVERTISEMENT

An Ikeja High Court on Wednesday acquitted a lawyer, Yetunde Sousa, accused of stealing N50.2Million from Dominos Stores and Ozone Cinemas.

Delivering judgment, Raliat Adebiyi, held that “the state failed to establish a prima facie against the defendant as there was no nexus linking the defendant to the allegations”.

The judge said held that Ms Sousa only acted in her professional capacities in the lease of the property in question.

NAN reports that the Lagos State Government charged Ms Sousa with theft.

The state alleged that the lawyer committed the offence between May and December 2011 at the Dominos Stores, Alagomeji, Lagos.

The offence, the state added, contravened the provisions of Section 390(9) of the Criminal Code Laws Cap C17, Vol. 2 of Lagos State 2003.

The lead state prosecutor, Rotimi Odutola, alleged that the N50.2Million, which belonged to the supermarket and cinema, was given to her by Michael Murray-Bruce.

The allegedly stolen funds was for the renewal of the lease of a property situated at No. 1 Habour Road, Apapa, Lagos, which belonged to NFS Food and Cold Storage Ltd.

During the trial, three witnesses testified on behalf of the prosecution. Three witnesses, including the defendant, also testified for the defence.

(NAN)