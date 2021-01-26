ADVERTISEMENT

Barely two weeks after a fire razed several shops at Ijesha market in Lagos, another fire incident had occurred in Lagos markets.

In two separate incidents, Alade Market in Shomolu and Agboju market were engulfed with fire on Monday and Tuesday.

Confirming the incident, the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) said a total of 94 shops were affected in the Alade market for the outbreak that occurred on Tuesday.

Femi Oke-Osanyintolu, the Director-General of LASEMA, said the fire outbreak was due to a ‘voltage surge when power supply was restored.’

“The agency responded to distress calls on the above at 1.05 a.m. and upon arrival at the above commenced fire suppression activities. Investigation revealed that the fire was likely from a voltage surge when power supply was restored.

“The agency firefighters alongside the Lagos State and Federal Fire Services worked to complete a thorough damping down exercise,” Mr Oke-Osanyintolu said.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how 62 traders and 28 households were affected in the fire incident that occurred at Ijesha market, with the fire destroying several shops and adjoining residential buildings.

Similarly, Ibrahim Farinloye, the acting coordinator of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), South-west corridor, said on Tuesday that 80 lock-up shops and 16 attachment shops were razed in a fire outbreak at Agboju Market.

“From yesterday till now, 3 different fire incidents were recorded. LTO and its stakeholders have attended to 3 different (incidents), 2 massive market and 1 multiple residential building fire incidents.

“The Agboju Market fire occurred yesterday at about 2:30 a.m. About 80 lock up and 16 attachment shops were destroyed

“Today, Alade Market, Shomolu started at about 3:45 a.m, this caused total destruction of 75 shops while attachment shops are 46,” he said.

The official added that another fire outbreak which occurred at Omididun, off Ricca Street, Lagos Island, caused the destruction of three flats, one-room self-contained and a shop.

Commenting on the incident, Mr Oke-Osanyintolu attributed the fire to voltage surge which occurred when power was restored in the area.

He said the fire has been put out and damping down process ongoing.