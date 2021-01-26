ADVERTISEMENT

The wife of the Lagos State governor, Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, on Tuesday , launched three mobile chest X-ray vans for Tuberculosis screening and diagnosis in Lagos communities.

Speaking at the launching, Mrs Sanwo-Olu said the vans will move around the state to provide prompt chest x-ray services and effective diagnosis of TB.

She said the vehicles were equipped with modern tools to effectively provide comprehensive on-site screening, diagnosis and treatment for TB.

The wife of the governor also said the state government had acquired 18 State-of-the-art X-ray machines, which are evenly situated in 18 selected health care facilities across the state for TB Chest X-ray screening.

“It is hoped that the introduction of this Chest X-ray screening will bridge the gap of inadequate logistics for TB diagnosis, improve childhood TB diagnosis and ultimately bring TB diagnosis and care to the doorsteps of Lagosians.

“A total of 38,277 TB cases were missed in Lagos State in 2019 and it is hoped that the introduction of Lagos TB Chest X-ray screening will drastically reduce the number of missed TB cases in subsequent years”, she said.

Mrs Sanwo-Olu said TB screening in the mobile vans or any one of state facilities was free of charge.

“I want to state here that TB screening, diagnosis and treatment at any of these centres is entirely free. I also want to emphasize here that TB is totally curable.

“I want to implore everyone to take the message of the fight against TB back home. I say it once again that TB is curable and anyone suspected of having TB should not be stigmatized but rather the person should be directed to the nearest TB treatment DOTS centre for diagnosis and treatment. The Lagos free TB Chest X-ray screening is here for your use,” she said.

Mrs Sanwo-Olu said the state will continue to explore innovative, efficient and latest practices in health care service delivery to tackle different health challenges.

Mrs Sanwo-Olu, who is the ‘TB champion’ for Lagos State, said there were over 1,249 TB direct observed treatment (DOTS) centres spread across the 20 LGAs and 37 LCDAs which is geared towards increasing access to care.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), about 245,000 Nigerians die from TB every year with about 590, 000 new cases recorded every year.