Following a fatal incident that occurred at Oshodi area of Lagos on Tuesday morning in which a man died, the police in Lagos have named the victim.

Emmanuel Adeosunbokan, 28, was knocked down by a hit-and-run driver on his way to work, the police say.

While witnesses said the deceased was killed by the task force vehicle while in hot pursuit of an errant commercial bus driver, both the police and task force deny the claim.

Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the police spokesperson, in a statement ,Tuesday, said the police had launched a manhunt to arrest the bus driver that caused the death of the man and injured two others.

The incident occurred around 6 a.m., while operatives of the task force were enforcing traffic laws and commercial buses trying to escape arrest, Mr Adejobi said.

The police account

Mr Adejobi, a chief superintendent of police, said one of the buses, while trying to escape, hit three persons, killing one instantly. He subsequently fled the scene. The other two persons are recuperating in the hospital.

He added that the Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, has ordered the DPO, Akinpelu Division, to work with witnesses in the area to trace the fleeing driver and bring him to justice.

“The Lagos State Police Command has deemed it necessary to clear the air on the alleged killing of one Emmanuel Samuel, m, that was knocked down by a bus at Oshodi on Tuesday 26th January, 2021.

“The Command wishes to state that today, Tuesday 26th January, 2021 at about 0600hrs, the DPO Akinpelu Division got a call that while the Taskforce operatives were on operation, some commercial buses, violating traffic regulations, at Bolade Oshodi area of Lagos State, were trying to escape arrest, but unfortunately, one of the buses hit three persons and fled.”

The police spokesperson said the DPO, Nkiruka Ugwu, and team raced to the scene immediately. The corpse of one man, who was later identified to be Emmanuel Samuel was seen at the scene, in a pool of his blood, while two other injured were rushed to the hospital.

Mr Adejobi said the relations of the deceased were contacted and they quickly picked up his body for burial as they did not want to waste time on it being a young person.