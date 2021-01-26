ADVERTISEMENT

Operatives of the Lagos state ‘Anti-Oneway and Other Traffic Offenders Squad’ also known as Taskforce have allegedly killed a yet-to-be identified man in the early hours of Tuesday.

The cousin of the deceased @datoshodiboi, who tweeted about the incident, quoted a witness as saying that the deceased was knocked down by the officers’ vehicle while they were chasing a commercial vehicle.

The victim died on the spot. The gory pictures of his lifeless body were shared on social media.

Another Twitter user, @Truthfully83, identified the deceased as a bricklayer who was heading to work in the early hours of Tuesday before he met his death.

Following the incident, a crowd gathered at the scene protesting the unjust killing of the man.

The team, ‘Anti-Oneway and Other Traffic Offenders Squad,’ was established barely a month ago by the Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu.

Part of their mandate include arresting and impounding vehicles driving against traffic ‘plying one-way’, cars plying BRT lanes, and motorcyclists operating in restricted areas

The team, led by Shola Jejeloye, a Superintendent of Police , is to complement the existing Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Enforcement Agency (Task Force).

Narrating the incident on Twitter, @datoshodiboi said the Lagos Task Force officials “came with big guns” and initially stopped the deceased’s family from taking his body.

“He doesn’t have a father and his mom is very old .. dey killed him while going to work this morning.

“Eye witness said the taskforce vehicle knocked him down from behind while chasing a danfo bus around 5:30 to 6 and he died on the spot,” he tweeted.

Few hours later, the Twitter user uploaded a video of the family of the deceased in a bus on their way to bury him, with elderly women in the bus wailing.

Efforts to reach the cousin of the deceased or any member of the family could not yield any result at the time of this report.

Police, Task force deny killing

When PREMIUM TIMES contacted the spokesperson of the Lagos Police Command, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, he said the allegations against the task force were not true.

“It is not true, it was a case of hit and run fatal accident, and the DPO of the station had sent a situation report to us in that regard. It has nothing to do with taskforce in anyway. We sympathise with the family of the deceased but the taskforce was not responsible for his death,” he replied through a text message.

Also, the task force in a statement denied killing the man.

“Early this morning, a commercial bus driver was illegally loading passengers by the roadside in Oshodi and, on noticing the presence of a Lagos Task Force vehicle, took off recklessly at a high speed, knocking down the innocent young man who was trying to cross the Oshodi Expressway.

“Despite warnings and enlightenment campaigns about the dangers of violating traffic laws, commercial drivers have continued to flout the law and put the lives of commuters at risk. This violation of the law led to the death that occurred in Oshodi.

“No gunshot was fired within the vicinity as being rumoured on the social media. Members of the public are advised to refrain from believing false information released online by mischievous individuals who are out to cause public disorder and unrest in Lagos, ” the agency said.