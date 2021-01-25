ADVERTISEMENT

At least one person was killed in a clash between two rival cult groups at Coker-Aguda, Surulere, Lagos, on Sunday.

The clash which created tension in the neighbourhood caused residents to remain indoors as the cultists used sundry weapons on one another.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that the clash was between members of the Aiye and Black Axe confraternities and it started on Saturday.

Confirming the development, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the Lagos police spokesperson said 12 suspects have been arrested in connection to the clash.

He also confirmed that one person died.

“The police command has arrested 12 suspects in connection with the protest/clash between some youths in Aguda area, Surulere on Sunday 24th January 2021.

“The incident left one Munero, (M), dead. Munero, who was alleged to be a serial killer in the area was lynched by irate youths in the area,” he said.

Residents, who witnessed the clash, said the two groups used guns, cutlasses, axes, and broken bottles in the clash.

The police spokesperson confirmed that arms and ammunition were recovered from the suspects.

“We have restored normalcy to the area as the Commissioner of Police Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu, has deployed additional men to the area under the supervision of the Area Commander Area C Surulere, ACP Fatai Tijani.

“Arms and ammunition were recovered from the suspects who are helping the police in their investigation. We will still arrest more as we continue our investigation into the matter,” the police said.