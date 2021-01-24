ADVERTISEMENT

As the seven-day ultimatum given to herders to leave the state by the Ondo State government lapses on Monday, the six southwest states governors will meet with leaders of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria leaders in Akure.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered from sources that the meeting is aimed at discussing the ultimatum issued by Governor Rotimi Akeredolu on the herders to vacate forest reserves in the state.

The meeting is also expected to help find a lasting solution to the repeated clashes between herders and farmers in relation to killings and kidnappings in the six Southwest states.

The six governors include Mr Akeredolu (Ondo), Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Kayode Fayemi (Ekiti), Dapo Abiodun (Ogun), Gboyega Oyetola (Osun) and Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos).

Ismail Omipidan, the chief press secretary to Mr Oyetola, confirmed to PREMIUM TIMES that “truly, the meeting would hold on Monday in Akure.”

This newspaper reported how a similar ultimatum issued on herders in Oyo State by a youth leader, Sunday Igboho, generated controversy on Friday after houses and properties were burnt.

The Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has, however, ordered investigation into the events in Oyo State.

While some lawyers argued that Mr Igboho has no power to issue ultimatum on the herders, his surporters argue that he is defending his people who have in the past been victims of insecurity allegedly perpetrated by Fulani herders.