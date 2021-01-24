ADVERTISEMENT

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has said that nine people died in an accident involving a Dangote truck at the Adekunle Ajasin University Akungba (AAUA) gate on Saturday evening.

The spokesperson of the FRSC, Bisi Kazeem, in a statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES on Sunday said total of nine persons were killed while nine others sustained various injuries.

Witnesses at the scene earlier told PREMIUM TIMES that 12 bodies had been recovered as of Sunday morning but Mr Kazeem insisted there were nine fatalities.

Mr Kazeem said the Corps Marshal, Boboye Oyeyemi, had deployed safety engineers to Akungba to ascertain the causes and recommend solutions to incessant trailer crashes in the area.

“The deployment of the personnel came as part of strategic proactive step by the Corps Marshal to mitigate incidences of crashes on the highways, following the fatal multiple crash that killed several passengers with others sustaining various degrees of injuries on Saturday.”

Mr Kazeem said “the accident caused by brake failure resulted in loss of control of a Dangote truck and it ran into a Suzuki mini bus (XB973KAA) and a Lexus saloon car (KWL 522 AY) conveying a total of 18 passengers comprising of 11 female adults and 7 male adults.”

“Out of the aforementioned number of persons on board the 3 vehicles, a total of 09 persons comprising of 5 female adults and 4 male adults were killed while a total of 09 persons comprising of 5 female adults and 4 male adults, sustained various injuries.”

“The FRSC rescue team deposited the remains of 6 of the passengers who got killed at Ikare Specialist Hospital Morgue and took 6 injured for urgent medical attention at the emergency ward of the same hospital. While the rescue team of the Nigeria Police Force deposited 3 dead and 4 injured at Iwaro General Hospital.”

He expressed satisfaction in synergy among security operatives in assisting with the evacuation of the victims and ensuring adequate deployment of men to control traffic around the crash scene.

“With the deployment of these professional and certified safety engineers, I am optimistic that the general factors responsible for road crashes on that route will surely be ascertained, and when that is done, necessary actions will be taken by appropriate agencies,” he said.

The latest incident adds to the litany of fatal accidents that have happened in the university community in recent times.