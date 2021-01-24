ADVERTISEMENT

The management of the Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba (AAUA), has ordered the indefinite closure of the institution as students protest killings of their colleagues by a truck belonging to Dangote Ltd.

The Acting Registrar of the institution, Opeoluwa Akinfemiwa, made the disclosure in a circular seen by PREMIUM TIMES on Sunday.

The protesting students alleged that government and the institution did not take their lives seriously.

“Further to our circular of Saturday 23rd January, 2021 and the attendant protest by students on Sunday, 24th January, 2021, the Acting Vice Chancellor, Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko, Prof Olugbenga Ige, on behalf of Senate, has directed that the University be closed with immediate effect until further notice.”

“All students are therefore advised to vacate the campus latest by 6pm today, Sunday 24th January, 2021″, the statement read.

At least nine people died after the Dangote truck suffered brake failure and rammed into vehicles outside the institution on Saturday evening.

ALSO READ: Many feared dead as Dangote truck rams into shops in Ondo

There have been rampant fatal accidents in the university community mostly caused by trailers that suffer a brake failure.

At least nine people died in the Saturday accident as confirmed by the Federal Road Safety Corps(FRSC).

Details soon…