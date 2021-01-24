The management of the Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba (AAUA), has ordered the indefinite closure of the institution as students protest killings of their colleagues by a truck belonging to Dangote Ltd.
The Acting Registrar of the institution, Opeoluwa Akinfemiwa, made the disclosure in a circular seen by PREMIUM TIMES on Sunday.
The protesting students alleged that government and the institution did not take their lives seriously.
“Further to our circular of Saturday 23rd January, 2021 and the attendant protest by students on Sunday, 24th January, 2021, the Acting Vice Chancellor, Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko, Prof Olugbenga Ige, on behalf of Senate, has directed that the University be closed with immediate effect until further notice.”
“All students are therefore advised to vacate the campus latest by 6pm today, Sunday 24th January, 2021″, the statement read.
At least nine people died after the Dangote truck suffered brake failure and rammed into vehicles outside the institution on Saturday evening.
ALSO READ: Many feared dead as Dangote truck rams into shops in Ondo
There have been rampant fatal accidents in the university community mostly caused by trailers that suffer a brake failure.
At least nine people died in the Saturday accident as confirmed by the Federal Road Safety Corps(FRSC).
Details soon…
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...
Discussion about this post