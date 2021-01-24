ADVERTISEMENT

The police in Lagos have arrested a 37-year-old man for possessing a fake police identity card and 30 kilogrammes of Indian Hemp.

Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the Lagos police spokesperson, said in a statement on Sunday the suspect was arrested on January 19, around 12 a.m., by officers attached to Area E Command in Festac.

The suspect, David Omoruyi, had a police ID card with force number 443758 and the rank of a sergeant, the police said.

“The suspect, in company of his fleeing colleagues, were seen with some bags of Indian hemp on their heads at Alaba Rago Market, Ojo Lagos, when the policemen accosted them and eventually arrested David while others fled,” Mr Adejobi said.

“David Omoruyi claimed he is a serving sergeant attached to Mopol 49, Epe, Lagos State. But after due interrogation and investigation, he confessed to be a fake policeman. He confessed that he used to flash the fake ID to gain access and for easy passage of their loots or drugs whenever they are on business,” the police said.

The statement quoted the Lagos state Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, as directing that the suspect be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Yaba, for investigation, while other fleeing members be arrested.

The police also said they arrested a suspected armed robber who terrorises POS (Point of Sale) operators in the state.

Mr Adejobi said the operatives attached to Ipaja Division on January 22 arrested one Korede Anifowose, 24, for attacking one Sola Musa, a POS operator, at Fatolu Bus Stop, Ipaja.

The incident happened around 12:45 p.m., after which the attacked agent raised an alarm which led to the arrest of one of the suspects.

“The suspect, Korede, and his accomplice, now at large, had attacked the POS operator when he raised alarm and they were chased by the Anti Crime Police Operatives on pin down at the area before Korede was arrested. One locally made pistol and some expended cartridges were recovered from him,” the spokesperson said.

The police spokesperson said the command had received several complaints on the antics of the criminals who terrorise POS operators and those dealing or transact with liquid cash in the state.

He said Mr Odumosu had directed Divisional Police Officers (DPOs) to beef up security around those dealing with cash in their businesses.