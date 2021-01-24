ADVERTISEMENT

Three suspects have been arrested by Ogun State Police Command for allegedly beating a 23-year-old man to death. The victim was accused of stealing two mobile phones.

The incident happened at Iju-Ota town, in Ado-Odo Ota Local Government Area of Ogun State.

The Ogun police spokesperson, Abimbola Oyeyemi, who made this known on Sunday, said the suspects include Ugo Obi, Chinonso Jude and Chibuke Samson; all of MTN street Iju Ota.

He said they were arrested following a report by one Ajibade Gbenga who reported at Onipanu divisional headquarters that his son, Samuel Ajibade, was accused of stealing two handsets by the suspects; after which the three suspects jointly beat him to a state of comma.

Mr Ajibade reportedly told the police that the deceased was rushed to the General Hospital, Ota, for medical attention but was confirmed dead as soon as he arrived at the hospital.

“Upon the report, the DPO Onipanu Division, CSP Bamidele Job, led his detectives to the scene where the three suspects were quickly arrested. It was the quick response of the police that saved the suspects from being lynched by angry mob who have gathered to apply jungle justice on them immediately they heard that the victim is dead. The corpse of the deceased had been deposited at the general hospital Ota mortuary for post mortem examination,” Mr Oyeyemi said.

The Commissioner of Police, Edward Ajogun, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to the homicide section of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for further investigation and diligent prosecution. He also warned that the command will not tolerate any form of jungle justice on anybody suspected of any type of crime.

The police boss appealed to members of the public to always report anyone suspected to have committed crime to the law enforcement agency for proper investigation and prosecution rather than taking laws into their hands.