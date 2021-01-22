At least four suspected kidnappers have been arrested by the Ekiti State Security Network Agency codenamed Operation Amotekun.
The arrest was confirmed to journalists in Ado Ekiti, the state capital, on Friday, by the Corps Commander, Joe Komolafe.
He said the suspects were captured in Eda Oniyo, Ilejemeje Local Government Area of the state during a routine patrol by the security operatives.
The arrested persons: Abubakar Sule, Sheu Usman, Abubakar Babangida, and Sheu Mamuda reportedly confessed to be herdsmen from Sokoto state carrying out “professional kidnapping in Southwest.”
“Our men on routine patrol intercepted these four persons suspected to be kidnappers on Friday morning. They claimed to have come from Sokoto state. Upon questioning, they said they were heading to Akungba Akoko in Ondo state but with no clear mission here.”
“What we found on them clearly gave them away as suspected kidnappers and also with their confession,” he said.
Mr Komolafe said the suspects would be handed over to the police for further investigation.
The state police spokesperson, Sunday Abutu, could not be reached as of the time of this report. He did not respond to calls and text messages seeking enquiries.
This newspaper has been reporting how kidnapping for ransom has been the order of the day in most parts of Nigeria.
In some cases where families of kidnap victims are unable to get funds for their release, they get killed.
In spite of the efforts of the police and other security operatives to tackle these security challenges, insecurity keeps gaining more momentum across the country.
