The Lagos State Government has started the renovation of six jetties across the metropolis and construction of ferry terminal at Badagry to meet the current demand for water transportation in the state.

This was contained in a statement issued on Friday in Lagos by the General Manager, Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA), Oluwadamilola Emmanuel, to commemorate 600 days milestone of Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s administration.

Mr Emmanuel listed the jetties being renovated to include Liverpool, Ebute Ero, Bayeku, Mile 2, Ijegun Egba, and Oke Ira-Nla.

He said the government had concluded arrangements to provide an additional terminal at Badagry, to cater for water transportation needs of the citizenry, especially those in the coastal communities.

The LASWA boss also stated that in addition to the aforementioned projects, the state government had also commenced channelisation of water routes to make it navigable for boats to move safely.

According to him, the Ilaje Bariga and Ojo/Badagry channels are being dredged currently.

Mr Emmanuel further said that the agency would focus on safety on the waterways through regular campaigns and awareness on the proper usage and importance of life jackets.

He said it was vital for survival in an emergency to keep passengers safely afloat till the arrival of rescue.

Mr Emmanuel also appealed to the residents in the state to desist from dumping waste on the highway and drains as the filth find their way into the water channels.

He said such wastes that find their way into the water channels end up destroying aquatic life, pollute the water and the environment.

Mr Emmanuel said that LASWA and the Ministry of Environment and Water Resources were working together to tackle the problem of illegal refuse dumps and initiate sensitisation campaigns at coastal communities in 2021.

He assured residents that the Lagos State government will work assiduously to achieve its vision of multimodal transportation.

Mr Emmanuel said water transportation was a viable alternative of multimodal transportation, adding that the state will soon take delivery of seven more brand new ferries to be added to the existing 14.

(NAN).