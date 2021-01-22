ADVERTISEMENT

A woman in Osun State has narrated how a drunk police officer allegedly used an armoured tank to run over her two children.

Oluwatoyin Adetona told the Osun State Judicial Panel of Enquiry sitting in Osogbo, on Thursday, that her children were killed by the officer simply identified as Agada.

The incident happened in front of her house at D112, Egbe Idi Ilesa in 2015, on a Sunday, as they prepared to go to church.

“I was in the bathroom when I heard a noise but by the time I came out, I saw the crushed bodies of my kids. Upon seeing my children dead, I lost my memory.”

She said she spent over a month in the hospital before regaining consciousness.

“I spent one month and three days at Wesley Guild Hospital in Ilesa before I regained consciousness.

“I later confirmed from witnesses that the officer who drove the Armoured Tank named Agada was said to have been drunk and that a bottle of beer he drank was found in the vehicle after the incident.”

Resolved?

Confirming the incident, the counsel to the Police, F. B. Osei, told the panel that the matter had long been resolved.

He said the officer who carried out the act had since been dismissed from the Police Force and the case is now with the Ministry of Justice for prosecution.

Meanwhile, the petitioner counsel, Abdulfatai Abdulsalam, argued that while it is correct that the officer had been dismissed, the Ministry of Justice has not taken the necessary steps to prosecute the offender since the time the offence was committed.

“As far as I know, the case does not exist in any court again,” he said.

In his ruling, the chairman of the judicial panel, Akin Oladimeji ordered the Secretary of the Panel, Kemi Bello, who doubles as the Director of Public Prosecution, at the Osun State Ministry of Justice investigate why the case was not taken to court.

He later adjourned till February 19, 2021.