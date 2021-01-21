ADVERTISEMENT

A victim of Tuesday’s tanker explosion in Abeokuta, Ogun State, has died.

The unnamed male victim, 42, died at the Federal Medical Centre, Idi Aba, Abeokuta, on Thursday.

He was one of three victims of the explosion receiving treatment at the hospital.

The Public Relations Officer of the hospital, Segun Orisajo, said in a statement that the deceased sustained 96 per cent flame-burn injury.

“On admission, he along with the two other patients were commenced on intravenous fluid resuscitation in accordance with the established protocols for the management of burns”, Mr Orisajo said.

He said following the observed difficulty in passing urine, he was scheduled for dialysis but died in the early hours of Thursday before dialysis could be carried out.

The statement quoted the medical director of the hospital, Adewale Musa-Olomu, as saying that the two other patients in the hospital were in a stable condition and responding to treatment.

A fuel-laden tanker coming from the Sagamu-Siun-Oke-Mosan Road suffered a brake failure as it descended from the over-head bridge.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the tanker explosion, which occurred at about 8:10 a.m., razed five cars and two motorcycles.

At least, three people died while six others sustained injuries.

In the aftermath of the accident, Governor Dapo Abiodun banned fuel tankers and articulated vehicles from plying fly-overs in the state.

(NAN)