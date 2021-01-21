The remains of the former Vice Chancellor University of Lagos (UNILAG), Oyewusi Ibidapo-Obe, who died on January 3, will be buried in Ilesa, his home town in Osun State on February 16, 2021.
The son of the deceased, Bambo Ibidapo-Obe, who confirmed the burial arrangement to our correspondent on Thursday, said there would be a Special Senate tribute on February 10 at the University of Lagos Auditorium Lagos.
It will be followed by a tribute night on the February 13 from 5 p.m. at Trinity House, Zion Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos.
According to the burial programme, there will be a commendation service on February 15 by 8 a.m. at Archbishop Vining Memorial Church Cathedral, Lagos, followed by a Christian Wake Keep in Ilesa.
The funeral service will hold on February 17 at Holy Trinity Cathedral Omofe, Ilesa, Osun State.
Mr Ibidapo-Obe, a professor of systems engineering, was working on a book centred on the history of Ijesaland, with the manuscript at the completion stage.
He was searching for a reputable book publisher for the manuscript when he died on the evening of January 3.
The family, has, however, concluded – as part of the obsequies- a tribute, authored by the late academic, will be produced, with former President Olusegun Obasanjo, writing the foreword.
