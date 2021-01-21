ADVERTISEMENT

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Osun on Thursday confirmed the death of two persons in an accident involving a truck and Toyota Hiace bus at Iwaraja junction on Ipetu-Ijesa highway.

The Sector Commander, Kudirat Ibrahim, said this in a statement issued by the command’s Spokesperson, Agnes Ogungbemi, in Osogbo.

Mrs Ibrahim said the accident occurred about 4km from Iwaraja junction on Ipetu-Ijesa highway on Wednesday at 10:0p.m.

“A Truck with registration number XP 817 EPE collided with another Toyota Hiace Bus with registration number DKA 597 BQ involving six persons.

“Two persons lost their lives in the process while three other persons got injured and were rushed to Wesley Hospital, Ilesa, for further treatment.

“The corpses have been deposited in a mortuary while free flow of traffic has returned to the affected area,” Mrs Ibrahim said.

According to her, the accident occurred due to speeding, lack of patience and disregard for road traffic regulations by the two drivers.

(NAN)