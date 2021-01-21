The Osun State government has imposed a 10 p.m. till 5 a.m., daily dusk to dawn curfew on residents.

The government also restated its guidelines to curb the spread of coronavirus in the state in the wake of a spike in the number of infected people.

”There will be a dusk to dawn curfew every day from 10 p.m. till 5 a.m., a statement signed by Wole Oyebamiji, secretary to the state government, on Wednesday, said.

He said enforcement teams have been set up in every local government and area office across the state, to ensure strict compliance.

Guidelines

The statement also said no social events can hold forthwith without the approval from the government.

The official made two telephone numbers (08135081156 and 08187187678) available to the public to seek the consent of the government before holding social events.

“No social gathering (having obtained approval) can have more than 50 participants. All applications for social events must show a commitment that the organisers will strictly adhere to the new guidelines.

“No religious gatherings should exceed two hours per time of gathering, vigils and crusades are banned till further notice and religious organisations should operate at only 30 per cent capacity of their space.”

Mr Oyebamiji also encouraged school children to comply with the safety protocols.

“Children must also be cautioned against unsafe practices such as shaking hands, hugging, sharing of materials and personal effects, visiting crowded spaces while school Owners, Head Teachers and Principals will be held responsible for any infraction.

“No motorcycle can carry more than two people, including the rider. No mini-bus (korope) can carry more than five people, including the driver.

“Only civil servants from Level 12 and above are expected to report physically at their offices. Officers below Level 12 are expected to work from home with effect from Monday, January 25th, till further notice.

“Teachers, health workers and other workers on essential services, irrespective of grade, are exempted. No face mask, no entry policy must be enforced in all government offices.”

Mr Oyebamiji explained that while the government is not interested in shutting down businesses, eateries, restaurants, joints and bars, these should operate at 50 per cent capacity and ensure adequate physical distancing of customers.

The official said any hotel, event centre, mall, joint or business ”that is found flouting the safety directives will be sealed, and will only be reopened upon the payment of a fine of N 250,000″.

“Churches and mosques found flouting the safety directives will be sealed, and will only be reopened upon the payment of a fine of N 50,000. With immediate effect, the state is increasing its testing capacity across all local government areas. Citizens are enjoined not to be presumptuous in this matter, but to ascertain their status by taking a COVID-19 test. It is free!.”

Rattled

The latest decision emerged after two cabinet members of Governor Gboyega Oyetola tested positive for the virus.

The cabinet members are a commissioner and a special adviser.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the status of the duo had forced Mr Oyetola to mandate all his cabinet members to take a compulsory COVID-19 test.

All drivers in his convoy, domestic staff and aides attached to senior government officials have also been mandated to do the same.