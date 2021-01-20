ADVERTISEMENT

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) senator representing Ondo South Senatorial District, Nicholas Tofowomo, on Wednesday debunked the allegation that there was a crisis in the South-West zone of the party.

Mr Tofowomo told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on the telephone that what people assumed as a crisis in the party was because of the South-West chairmanship election.

He said the inability to honour an agreement made for Eddy Olafeso to retain his position as the National Vice-Chairman of PDP in the South-West was causing the brouhaha.

The PDP chieftain said that an agreement was reached by party executive members that Mr Olafeso would retain his position if he lost out in the Ondo 2020 governorship primaries, which he later lost to Eyitayo Jegede.

Mr Tofowomo added that the feud between Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State and a former governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, was all politics and political rivalry about the South-West Chairmanship election agreed to be seeded to Mr Olafeso.

“Olafeso left the position to contest the Ondo governnorship primaries which, he later lost to Jegede, but it was agreed that if he loses, he will retain his position.

“But Governor Makinde, as the leader of the party in the South-West, did not want to honour that agreement and that was the reason for the feud between him, Fayose and their supporters.

“That does not mean there is crisis in South-West PDP as being widely circulated, it’s all about politics and political rivalry because of the election, but after the election, everybody will embrace themselves and come together again,” he said.

Mr Tofowomo, however, predicted success for Mr Olafeso in the election which date had yet-to-be-fixed in February, saying that he would support him with everything to ensure he won the election.

He said his reasons for supporting Mr Olafeso was because he hailed from Ondo South and that he coordinated and piloted the affairs of PDP well during his first tenure as the PDP chairman, South-West.

“I am supporting Olafeso with everything I have for him to win the election because he hailed from Ondo South and because he coordinated and piloted the affairs of PDP well during his first tenure.

“I am assuring you that Olafeso will win the election because the South-West has six states, Lagos, Ogun, Oyo, Ekiti, Ondo and Osun and if he wins in four states, automatically, he has won,” Mr Tofowomo said.

He, however, urged members of the party to vote according to their conscience in the forthcoming election, saying that the party would come out stronger.

(NAN)