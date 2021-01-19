ADVERTISEMENT

Following the increase in the number of recorded cases of coronavirus in Nigeria, the Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Tuesday said any malaria-like symptoms should henceforth be considered as COVID-19 virus infection ”unless and until proven not to be one”.

He, therefore, advised that anyone with such symptoms should proceed to any of the state’s public health facilities or laboratories to get tested for free.

He noted that “seeking help early and quickly significantly improves the chances of survival for severe to critical cases”.

Speaking during a press conference on COVID-19 updates at the Lagos House, Ikeja on Tuesday, Governor Sanwo-Olu said it is important that Lagos State residents begin to learn to live and act responsibly, ”in order to augment the government’s efforts and previous success of flattening the curve”.

The governor also said the increase in coronavirus cases in the second wave has necessitated the greater amount of oxygen for the moderate to severe cases of admission in all the isolation centres.

He said the alarming trend of COVID-19 has necessitated the reopening of some of the previously closed isolation centres.

These include the INDO Isolation Centre and Gbagada Isolation Center to contain the rising cases and re-flattening the curve in the shortest possible time.

“Over the last few weeks, the demands for oxygen has risen from 70 six-litre cylinders per day to 350 six-litre cylinders in our Yaba Mainland Hospital. This is projected to more than double to 750 six-cylinders, before the end of January 2021.

“ln addition to providing oxygen at our isolation centres, the Lagos State Government has decentralised the availability of oxygen across the state through the provision of 10 oxygen and sampling kiosks. Oxygen therapy and other related services will be provided to patients that require them.

“Five of these 10 oxygen centres have been commissioned while the remaining five will be ready for use within the next four weeks. It is our expectation that these sampling kiosks would be easily accessible to residents that require oxygen therapy at the level of LGAs as stabilisation points prior to onward transmission to our isolation centres if required.

“This strategy is to further increase the fighting chance of Lagos residents that have contracted the virus and require immediate oxygen therapy,” he said.

Schools’ resumption

Governor Sanwo-Olu said the commencement of school activities yesterday (Monday) “was a difficult decision to make in light of the second wave of COVID-19, but I assure you it was the best decision for our children’s safety and long-term development, especially our most vulnerable children”.

He stressed the need for students to return to school to continue their education at various levels.

Governor Sanwo-Olu disclosed that almost 24,000 students are yet to report in public schools after last year’s lockdown necessitated by the first wave of COVID-19 in Nigeria.

“Last year after the first lockdown and kids have to come back to school, we are still looking for about 24,000 of them that have not come back to school. So, there is a challenge if you keep them out for that long and their parents or guardians now turn them to other things instead of ensuring that they have time to come back for learning even if it is twice or thrice a week.

“At least they have been registered since the beginning of a session and they can be monitored. If not, they will just be roaming the streets and become endangered. We have seen incidents of child abuse and all unprintable things that are being done to these children. So, we believe to a large extent that schools sometimes happen to be the safe haven for them. We have done the roster in which we ensure they keep social distance and we are monitoring,” he said.