The Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has said the state government is in talks with COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers to ensure that Lagos residents are catered for in any vaccine distribution.

Mr Sanwo-Olu said following the spike in the confirmed cases of COVID-19 infection being recorded in the state, adequate steps must be taken to provide vaccines for Lagosians.

Mr Sanwo-Olu said this during a press conference Tuesday on the management of COVID-19 infection in the state.

“We are closely monitoring ongoing action by the Federal Government to procure COVID-19 vaccines for use in Nigeria.

“We have also opened discussions with vaccine manufacturers so that when the vaccine comes eventually, we can ensure that Lagosians are catered for. In the meantime, we are developing a strategy that will articulate the criteria, guidelines and regulatory framework for providing and monitoring vaccinations in Lagos,” Mr Sanwo-Olu said.

The governor disclosed a partnership with the private sector in the management of the COVID-19 pandemic, in the areas of testing, oxygen deployment, and clinical management of moderate to severe cases.

“As you are all aware, Lagos State remains the national epicentre of the disease. As of the 17th of January 2021, Lagos had recorded a total of 41,374 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

“Of this number, 28,452 have recovered and are within the community while 9,213 are currently active in the community. Over the last 12 months, about 3,776 COVID-related patients have been admitted into our various care centres; with a registered fatality rate of approximately 0.67 per cent (277 cases),” the governor said.

Mr Sanwo-Olu said the increase in the positive cases has necessitated the provision of greater amounts of concentrated oxygen for the moderate to severe cases on admission in the isolation centres.

In the last few weeks, the demand for oxygen has risen from 70 six-litre cylinders per day to 350 six-litre cylinders in our Yaba Mainland Hospital, he said.

Mr Sanwo-Olu said the government will continue to ramp up steps to provide oxygen at isolation centres.

“The Lagos State Government has decentralised the availability of oxygen across the State through the provision of 10 oxygen and sampling kiosks,” the governor said.

He urged citizens to treat any malaria-like symptoms as COVID-19 infection unless ”until otherwise proven”.

“Any affected individual with COVID-like symptoms should proceed to any of our public health facilities and/or laboratories to get tested for free,” he said.

As of Monday, Lagos has 41,374 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 277 deaths.