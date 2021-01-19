ADVERTISEMENT

One person has been feared dead as a fuel-laden tanker exploded in Abeokuta, the capital of Ogun State.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that the incident, which occurred on Tuesday around 8:20 a.m. along Presidential Boulevard Road, Guarantee Trust Bank in Kuto, Abeokuta, led to the burning of dozens of cars.

Many people who sustained severe injuries have also been taken to hospitals for treatment.

Witnesses told PREMIUM TIMES the tanker which was coming from Sagamu-Siun-Oke-Mosan Road had a brake failure and as a result descended from the over-head bridge.

“The tanker later rammed into scores of cars before it eventually exploded. It affected some offices in the area including that of the Guaranty Trust Bank,” Seun Okeowo said.

Confirming the incident, the Ogun State government, in a tweet urged residents of the state capital to avoid passing GTB, Kuto Road due to the explosion.

“Motorists within Abeokuta metropolis are advised to avoid GTB, Kuto Road for now. A fuel tanker has caught fire.🔥 The situation is being attended to, as we speak.”

Some minutes after the post, the state government updated its post, saying the fire had been put under control.

“UPDATE: The unfortunate fire incident has been put under control with combined efforts of men of the Federal and Ogun State Fire Service alongside sister agencies.”

