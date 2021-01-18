ADVERTISEMENT

Gunmen have abducted as yet unknown number of travellers along Omoh/Erin-Ijesha road in Ori-Ade Local Government Area of Osun State.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that the gunmen accosted the travellers from bush along Ilesa-Akure expressway.

It was not clear as of the time of this report the number of victims that were kidnapped.

Speaking with our correspondent, the commandant of Amotekun in Osun State, Bashir Adewinbi, said his operatives were already combing the bush in the area to ensure that they rescue the victims alive.

“We don’t have the specific number of those kidnapped but our men are currently in the bushes to ensure that we rescue the victims,” he said.

While confirming the incident, the state police spokesperson, Yemisi Opalola, said only two people were kidnapped and police officers were already in search of the victims.

“Our men are on the field to ensure they rescue the two kidnap victims,” she said.

A source within the police force in Osun State told PREMIUM TIMES that the number of those abducted could not be ascertained at the moment.

“We got a distress call last night that some travellers were abducted and swiftly, the police commissioner reached out to Amotekun commandant and there is a joint effort now to rescue the victims. We can’t ascertain the number of victims now,” the source said.