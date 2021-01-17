ADVERTISEMENT

A fire outbreak that occurred at Ijesha Market in Lagos on Saturday has led to the destruction of several properties, Ibrahim Farinloye, the acting coordinator of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) in Southwest, has said.

The fire, which started around 5 p.m. on Saturday, raged till late in the night because of the difficulties experienced by fire fighters, Mr Farinloye said.

He disclosed that a total number of 62 traders and 28 households were affected in the incident.

“A market fire outbreak at Ijesa Market yesterday night has completely destroyed about 14 shops, partiay affected 48 shops and destroyed adjoining residential house with 24 rooms.”

“The market fire outbreak which started at about 5 pm yesterday couldn’t be put out until at about 4 hours later,” Mr Farinloye said.

The official said the fire was suspected to have started from a room converted to shop while a cooking gas cylinder gutted fire.

Although no life was lost and injury sustained in the incident, the official said immense properties were destroyed.

“The challenges faced by responders were lack of water supply nearby, five fire tankers from Federal, State and LRU had to go some Kilometres away from the scene to source water.

“The activities of hoodlums temporarily disrupted response activities and efforts at preventing them vandalisation of the salvaged areas also prolonged the duration of the operation,” he said.

Mr Farinloye added that the involvement of NEMA Grassroots Volunteers from Mushin helped in curtailing hoodlums and also contained the speed of the fire.

PREMIUM TIMES had reported several fire incidents in different markets in Lagos State which often results in loss of properties and goods.

Mr Farinloye reinforced the commitment of the agency in curtailing emergencies and ensuring safety of lives and properties within the Southwest.