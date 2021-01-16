ADVERTISEMENT

Following the rising cases of coronavirus infection in Lagos State, the state government has announced an extension of the work-at-home order for public servants.

In a statement signed by the Head of Service, Hakeem Muri-Okunola, public servants will now resume on February 1, as against the earlier communicated date, January 18.

Mr Muri-Okunola said the Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, in a bid to curtail the spread of the virus, approved the further extension of the work-from-home order to all State Public Servants on Grade Levels 14 and below.

The Head of Service said the directive excludes staff on essential duty as well as First Responders across the state.

Meanwhile, the Federal Ministry of Education has announced January 18 as the resumption date for schools across the country, amidst the increasing number of COVID-19 infection.

According to the ministry’s spokesperson, Ben Goong, the decision was made “after extensive consultations with relevant stakeholders, including State Governors, Commissioners of Education, Proprietors and heads of institutions, staff unions and students, the consensus of opinion is that the resumption date of 18th January should remain, while parents and respective institutions must ensure full compliance with COVID-19 protocols.”

With the directive that public servants in Lagos should remain at home, it is unclear how it would affect public school teachers when schools resume on January 18.

The governor urged public servants to stay safe and ensure continued observance of all COVID-19 protocols for physical distancing, use of face masks, regular washing of hands with soap and running water as well as the use of hand sanitisers.

Mr Muri-Okunola added that weekly duty rosters for public servants will be maintained for effective service delivery by Ministries, Departments and Agencies of the State Government.