ADVERTISEMENT

The University of Ilorin (UNILORIN), Ilorin, Kwara State, has announced a phased reopening for academic activities, starting from January 25.

This is in furtherance to the virtual resumption of academic activities at the University of Ilorin on January 11 and in compliance with the directive of the Federal Government.

The spokesperson of the school, Kunle Akogun, said students and their parents are expected to strictly comply with the phased resumption schedule.

Schedule

According to the schedule obtained by PREMIUM TIMES, students with outstanding first semester examinations, who will return home after their examinations, should resume on January 25 while final year and postgraduate students resume on February 1.

Also,100 level students are expected to resume on February 15 while other students resume March 1.

Mr Akogun said students “will sign an agreement that in the event that anyone tests positive to COVID-19, they would be sent back home to self-isolate and continue to receive lectures virtually”.

“In case such students miss any examination, make-up examination would be arranged for them,” he assured.

“Parents should please note that in the event that any child/ward tests positive to COVID-19, he/she would be sent back home to self-isolate and continue to receive lectures virtually.”

He said the virtual lectures that commenced January 11 will continue even after physical resumption of classes

On hygiene and welfare of staff and students, Mr Akogun said the management has provided hand washing facilities in all students’ areas.

READ ALSO:

“Each student should have at least five changeable face masks, and pocket sanitisers, among others.

“Enforcement of the no-squatting policy in the University hostels will be strictly pursued to ensure the physical distancing policy of COVID-19 prevention,” he said.

The second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic is hitting harder as active cases in the country rose sharply from about 3,000 to over 20,000 in about two months.

Of the over 107,000 cases so far, 1,413 deaths have been recorded while 84,535 patients have been discharged from hospitals after treatment.