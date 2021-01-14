ADVERTISEMENT

A Customary Court in Ile-Tuntun Customary, Ibadan on Thursday dissolved a four-year-old marriage between a businessman, Sanni Alimi and estranged wife, Oludayo, on grounds of abandonment.

In his petition, Alimi, prayed for divorce because his wife refused to return to her matrimonial home.

Delivering judgment, Chief Henry Agbaje, the President of the Court ordered the court’s registrar to send a copy of the judgment to the respondent’s mother.

Earlier, Alimi said: ”my Lord, just three months into our marriage, Oludayo told me that she was going to visit her mom who lives in Joyce ”B” area in Ibadan in 2015.

”I have not seen her since then. Her phone has been switched off. Her mother told me was that Oludayo was in Lagos with her older sister.

“However, my investigation revealed that she travelled abroad,” he said.

Oludayo was not in court and was not represented by counsel.

The bailiff said that he served hearing notices to Oludayo’s mother. (NAN)