The Ooni of Ife, Adeyeye Ogunwusi, has explained how Ile-Ife was able to manage the crisis that characterised the #EndSARS protest against police brutality.

Mr Ogunwusi disclosed that the traditional security mechanism of resolving crises in the town did not allow the protests to turn bloody in Ile-Ife as against what was obtained in other parts of the country.

The monarch said this when hosted the newly deployed Osun State Commissioner of Police, Olawale Olokode, at his Ile Oodua Palace on Thursday.

“Unlike some places where buildings were burnt, properties looted and police structures attacked, we swung into action and our existing traditional security structure supplied necessary intelligence which we used to stop crimes from happening.”

Mr Ogunwusi said all that was done to ensure that there was peace was with the supports police officers in the town. He also urged the police boss to help pocket security challenges particularly in the areas of cultism and drug abuse.

“We need you to help us in this area and others identified by you and I am sure that you have the capacity to perform optimally”, the monarch.

Responding to the monarch, the police boss, Mr Olokode said “Cultism, thuggery, and a pocket of kidnapping have been identified to be the challenges here and we are equal to the task. We only seek your continuous support, especially in the execution of community policing as directed by the Inspector-General of Police, Muhammed Adamu.”

PREMIUM TIMES reported that how #EndSARS protests rocked the country in October, forcing youth to demand an end to SARS and also reached some concessions with the protesters.

One of such concessions was the setting up of judicial panels of inquiry by state governments to look into cases of alleged violations of human rights by SARS, now disbanded, and other units of the police.

The protest, however, turned bloody on October 20 when the military opened fire on protesters at Lekki Toll Gate, Lagos and it led to burning of police stations and other properties.