ADVERTISEMENT

The Ogun State Police Command on Tuesday paraded 11 suspected members of the Eiye Confraternity for allegedly killing 25 residents within a month in Ijebu Ode and its environs.

The suspects were paraded by the state Commissioner of Police, Edward Ajogun, in Ijebu Ode.

According to him, the suspects engaged security operatives in a fight before they were arrested and taken to the Ijebu Area Command, Igbeba, Ijebu Ode.

Mr Ajogun said suspects and others at large killed 25 people during supremacy battles between rival cults last year.

He also said assorted arms and ammunition were recovered from them.

“I want to sound a note of warning to all the leaders, rank and file members, counsellors and procurers of cultists, and others, who are nursing the ambition of joining them that the command is all out for you all. We are determined; we are battle ready.

“Henceforth, any person, cultist or not, found with weapon or displaying weapon in the public, or using same to maim or kill in Ijebu Ode metropolis and environs, and indeed in any part of the state, will be dealt with in the most decisive manner.

“It will be fire for fire, and whoever is arrested will be made to face appropriate charges, including attempted murder, murder, armed robbery and kidnapping. This warning is for all the youth and parents in Ijebu Ode and environs in particular, and to the general public at large.”